Dying Wish release new song “Innate Thirst,” prepping debut LP

Way back in January, we included rising Portland metalcore band (and Knocked Loose collaborators) Dying Wish in our list of metal albums we were anticipating in 2020, and now eight months later they've finally announced a new 7" and revealed that they're still working on their debut LP. The 7" features the just-released "Innate Thirst" backed by a new version of their great 2019 single "Enemies In Red" (ft. Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris), and it comes out November 13 via their new label home, SharpTone Records (pre-order). Vocalist Emma Boster says:

We are very excited to have signed to SharpTone. From the beginning this label has shown us that they truly believe in us and what we can do. As a newer band, it’s cool to see a label that’s home to some of our inspiration in Bleeding Through, choose to invest a lot in us. Even with the stress of COVID-19 impacting the music industry this year, they have not slowed their momentum on our deal or on our plans to record our debut LP.

"Innate Thirst" is written about people co-opting subcultures or movements to gain social status or wealth. With the recent uprisings following the death of George Floyd, our hometown of Portland has seen many people that seek to appoint themselves as “leaders” of the Portland movement. Time and time again, these people get exposed for taking advantage of others’ pain and suffering to make a profit and form social status. This can also be applied to our subculture within the hardcore scene. Many newcomers see the scene as an opportunity to achieve popularity instead of becoming truly involved and contributing to the community.