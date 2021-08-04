Dying Wish share melodic metalcore rager “Until Mourning Comes” off anticipated debut LP

Pre-order our clear with black smash vinyl variant of Dying Wish's new album, limited to 250.

Portland metalcore upstarts Dying Wish have shared "Until Mourning Comes," the latest single off their anticipated debut LP Fragments of a Bitter Memory, and this one finds Dying Wish showing off their ability to incorporate big, catchy hooks into the context of otherwise bludgeoning metalcore. They mix the two sounds really well, and they do it in a way that honors their influences but never outright imitates them. Hear it for yourself by watching the Errick Easterday-directed video below.

The album, which has guest vocals from Bryan Garris (Knocked Loose) and Tyler Norris (Wristmeetrazor, Foreign Hands), comes out 10/1 via SharpTone, and we've got an exclusive clear with black smash vinyl variant up for pre-order, limited to just 250 copies. They look like this:

--

