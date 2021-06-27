Dyke March NYC 2021 in pictures

The colorful, crowded spectacle that is NYC's annual Pride March is happening virtually again this year because of COVID restrictions, but the Dyke March, a protest march that eschews corporate sponsorship, returned for its 29th annual edition on Saturday (6/26), after missing 2020, also because of COVID. The theme for this year was "Black Dyke Power," and a moment of silence was held at 23rd Street to honor black trans lives lost.

Dyke March traditions, including marshals linking hands at intersections to protect the crowd from traffic, all-women Samba Drum line Fogo Azul NYC keeping the beat, and the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Marching Band performing from the side of the route, made a welcome return in 2021, along with the end-of-march dip many take at the end of the route in Washington Square Park's fountain. See pictures from the whole march (some are NSFW) below.

Another non-corporate Pride March, the Queer Liberation March, happens on Sunday, June 27, gathering in Bryant Park at 2:30 PM and stepping off at 3 PM. Organizers say police won't be present, and that anyone is welcome to join. Find more info here.

photos by Amanda Hatfield.