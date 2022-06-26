Dyke March NYC 2022 in pictures

Ahead of Sunday's (6/26) Pride March in NYC, the Dyke March brought thousands to the streets of Manhattan on Saturday (6/25), from Bryant Park to Washington Square Park, for its 30th annual edition The politically-focused protest march happens without permits or corporate sponsors, with marshals linking hands at intersections to protect participants.

2022's theme was Dykes for Trans Liberation, and following the Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many carried signs calling for abortion access and blasting the court.

See pictures from the 2022 march (some are NSFW) below.