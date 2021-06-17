E.Vax (Ratatat’s Evan Mast) announces new album, shares “Karst”

Evan Mast is one half of duo Ratatat, whose brand of glammy instrumental electro rock was a fixture in the '00s, and he is also a successful producer, having worked with Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z and more. He has also made music on his own as E.Vax, a project that predates Ratatat but has been in cold storage for a long time. He's thawed it out and will release his first E.Vax album in 20 years on August 27 via Because Music.

“I used to be way more precious,” Mast says about his music-making process. “A lot of this stuff on the record is about trying to skip the brain processes that can get in the way of making something that really feels sincere.” Evan loosened up his approach for this self-titled album, recording partially in a friend's art gallery in Montana during the pandemic.

The album includes this year's "Rabindra" and the new single is "Karst" which has some of the earmarks of Mast's previous work, including those distinctive twin leads. Check out the video below.

E.VAX Tracklist

1. Rabindra

2. Karst

3. Always

4. What About You

5. Manila

6. Anything At All

7. Kolkata

8. Pretty Good

9. New Words

10. Little Lung

11. Koko

12. Actual Air