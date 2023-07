Eagles add second MSG show to farewell tour with Steely Dan

Classic rock icons Eagles are saying farewell this fall with The Long Goodbye "final tour" with Steely Dan. The tour kicks off in NYC on September 7 at Madison Square Garden and due to "overwhelming demand," they've added a second night at MSG on September 8. Tickets to that and all shows -- including Newark's Prudential Center on 9/16 and Belmont Park's UBS Arena on 9/20 -- are on sale now.

All dates are listed below.

The Eagles / Steely Dan - 2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 8 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Friday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center