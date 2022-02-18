Earl Sweatshirt, Action Bronson & Boldy James brought out Benny the Butcher, Armand Hammer & more in NYC (pics)

Earl Sweatshirt, Action Bronson, Boldy James, and The Alchemist's NBA Leather Tour rolled through NYC this week, and their two Terminal 5 shows were loaded with surprise guests. Yesterday we posted photos of night one, which included appearances by Wiki, Navy Blue, MIKE, and ZelooperZ during Earl's set and Stove God Cooks during Boldy James and The Alchemist's set, and last night (2/17) featured even more guests. Boldy and The Alchemist brought out Benny the Butcher, and Earl (who headlined this one) brought out all the same guests as night one plus Armand Hammer and AKAI SOLO. Like at past shows, Alchemist came back out during Bronson's set (Bronson's DJ was Daringer), and Earl's DJ was Black Noi$e.

Bronson also mentioned on stage that he has a new album called El Cocodrillo Turbo (which is also currently his Twitter display name) coming soon. Earl just released his new album SICK! in January.

In related news, The Alchemist and Curren$y's new album Continuance just came out today, and it includes a great song with Boldy James. Listen to it:

More photos of last night's show by Edwina Hay below...