Earl Sweatshirt announces ‘Doris’ 10th anniversary shows

Earl Sweatshirt built up his fanbase as the Odd Future collective that he was part of was blowing up while he was away at boarding school, and when he returned to the public eye, he had signed to Columbia and he released his major label debut album Doris on August 20, 2013. He's evolved a lot since then, and taken his music in a much more experimental direction, but he'll revisit the Doris days for the album's 10th anniversary with Doris shows in LA, Chicago, NYC, and London. He'll also be joined by his old Odd Future pal (and Doris contributor) Domo Genesis at the LA show.

The NYC show is on August 23 at Brooklyn Steel, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (7/14) at 10 AM with presales starting today (7/12) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Earl Sweatshirt -- 2023 Doris Tour Dates

8/19 The Novo Los Angeles w/ Domo Genesis

8/22 House of Blues Chicago, IL

8/23 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

8/25 Koko London, UK