Earl Sweatshirt announces new album ‘SICK!,’ shares new song ft. Armand Hammer

Earl Sweatshirt has announced that he'll follow 2019's great Feet of Clay with a new 10-song album, SICK!, on January 14 via Tan Cressida/Warner. The first single is "Tabula Rasa," which features Armand Hammer (aka billy woods and ELUCID), whose great 2021 album Haram also featured Earl. It's cut from the same left-of-the-dial rap cloth as their last collab, and it's great stuff. Listen and watch the video (which also features cameos by The Alchemist and Boldy James) below.

The album will also feature Earl's recently released Black Noi$e-produced song "2010." In a statement accompanying the album announcement, he seems to imply that The Alchemist and ZelooperZ contributed to the album too. The statement reads:

SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns. Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother ('The People Could Fly'). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn't fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life.

People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn't going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.

Stay tuned for more details and watch the new video below...