Earl Sweatshirt releases “Ghost” ft. Navy Blue (listen)

Earl Sweatshirt has released the digital deluxe edition of his great 2019 project FEET OF CLAY, which got a vinyl release on July 10. As promised, it includes two bonus tracks: the recently released "Whole World" (ft. Maxo, prod. Alchemist), and the just-released "Ghost," which features Navy Blue and was produced by Black Noi$e (who just became the first non-Earl Sweatshirt artist to sign to Earl's Tan Cressida label). Like much of Earl's recent material, it's a collage of psychedelic soul and abstract rap, and it's pretty great. Listen below.

Earl is also on the new MIKE and Armand Hammer albums.

