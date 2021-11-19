Earl Sweatshirt releases new song “2010”

Earl Sweatshirt has released his first new single in over a year, "2010." It was produced by Black Noi$e, and it finds the shapeshifting rapper exploring his slightly more traditional rap side, but still in the way that only Earl could. No word yet if it's part of the rollout for a bigger release, but let's hope there's more new Earl on the way. Listen and check out the Ryosuke Tanzawa-directed video below.

Earlier this year, Earl appeared on new songs by Alchemist, Wiki, Boldy James, and Armand Hammer. There's also allegedly an entire Earl Sweatshirt and Alchemist album on YouTube under a fake name that hasn't been found yet.