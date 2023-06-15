Earl Sweatshirt releases new song “Making the Band (Danity Kane)”

Earl Sweatshirt has just released a new single, "Making the Band (Danity Kane)," his first new song since releasing Sick! a year and a half ago. Named after Diddy's old MTV reality show and Dawn Richard's old girl group that formed on that show, it's a brief, 1:45-long song produced by Surf Gang’s Evilgiane, who first posted an early version of the song on Soundcloud six months ago, and it sounds like classic Earl Sweatshirt. It's also got a video directed and edited by Hidji World and YGA. Check it out below.