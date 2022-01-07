Earl Sweatshirt shares new song “Titanic” and tracklist for new album

Earl Sweatshirt's highly anticipated new album SICK! comes out next week (1/14) via Tan Cressida/Warner, and today he's shared its third single, "Titanic," and shared the album's tracklist. Over an eerie, psychedelic beat from Black Noi$e, Earl does what he does best, delivering bars that seem softspoken and meandering on the surface but have so much depth worked in. Listen and watch the animated visualizer below.

The album also includes Earl's recent singles "Tabula Rasa" (ft. Armand Hammer) and "2010," and as hinted, the only other guest is ZelooperZ. Full tracklist below.

As mentioned, Earl is touring this year with Action Bronson and The Alchemist & Boldy James, including a show at NYC's Terminal 5 on February 16 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Old Friend

2. 2010

3. SICK!

4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)

5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)

6. Lye

7. Lobby (int)

8. God Laughs

9. Titanic

10. Fire in the Hole

Action Bronson / Earl Sweatshirt / Alchemist & Boldy James -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/29 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

1/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

2/01 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

2/05 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

2/06 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Events Center

2/09 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

2/11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

2/12 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

2/14 - Toronto, ON - History

2/16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

2/19 - Washington, DC - Anthem

2/22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

2/23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

2/27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/03 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee