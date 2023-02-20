Early James’ van and gear stolen; GoFundMe launched

Early James and his band have been on tour this year, but sadly just had their van with all of their gear stolen. He has launched a GoFundMe and writes:

Hey guys, I have some good news for you. Our van and all our gear were stolen this morning in LA. Actually, it's not good news, it's horrible news. On top of that insurance won't cover anything. We are humbly asking our fans, fellow musicians, industry friends and music lovers all over to help us raise money for another van and replacement gear to get us back up and running.

Yes, it's possible the van could be found. If that's the case then all the money collected will be refunded.

Thanks for your help and we can thank you personally next time we're in your town!