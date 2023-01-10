Earth Crisis announce ‘Firestorm’ 30th anniversary shows with One King Down

Earth Crisis' game-changing and massively influential sophomore EP Firestorm turns 30 this year, and the band will celebrate by performing it in full at four Northeast shows this spring. "The Firestorm EP was released in Oct of 1993 and forever changed our lives," the band says. "We are excited to announce some shows this year celebrating that record, and even more excited that One King Down has agreed to join us on the East Coast run of these shows."

The shows go down at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 30, Cambridge's Sonia on March 31, Syracuse's Lost Horizon on April 1, and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on April 2. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10 AM.

Stream Firestorm below and read about it in our list of 15 classic '90s metalcore albums.

