Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, RIP
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died on January 1, aged 67. His brother, EWF bassist Verdine White, posted the following statement:
Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....
Our family is saddened today
With the loss of an amazing and talented family member,
Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.
He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!
Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!
He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. ❤️❤️❤️❤️
But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!
And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!
He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!
We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time.
Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️and back!
️️️
Fred joined Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974 and remained with the band until 1984, performing on such classics as "September," "Boogie Wonderland," "Shining Star," and more. Fred was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with EWF in 2000.
"Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family," Lenny Kravitz wrote in the replies to Verdine's Instagram. "I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power." Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Chicago, Jimmy Jam, and others gave their condolences as well.
Rest in peace, Fred.