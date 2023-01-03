Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, RIP

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died on January 1, aged 67. His brother, EWF bassist Verdine White, posted the following statement:

Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....

Our family is saddened today

With the loss of an amazing and talented family member,

Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.

He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!

Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!

He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!

And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!

He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!

We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time.

Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️and back!

️️️