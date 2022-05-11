Eartheater shares “Mitosis,” playing NYC gala w/ Wicca Phase, Umfang, more

Experimental musician Eartheater has shared a new single, "Mitosis," via her own Chemical X label. She produced the glitchy, electronic track with Sega Bodega, and you can watch the visualizer below.

"Mitosis" follows "Scripture," which Eartheater released last year after it soundtracked Proenza Schouler's New York Fashion Week show. She also has a collaboration with Grimes on the way, that Claire Boucher teased in an Instagram post; the pair talked for the tenth anniversary issue of The Travel Almanac, too.

Eartheater plays Austin's Oblivion Access this weekend, and she's also added a new NYC show, happening on May 26 at 99 Scott. It's part of the Merde! Alyssa Davis Gallery Gala, which also features music from Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Umfang, Lydo, and J Arthur, as well as video art, ice sculpture, art auctions, performances, and more. Find more details and tickets here, and see all of Eartheater's upcoming dates below.

EARTHEATER: 2022 TOUR

5/13 - Slingshot Festival - Durham, NC

5/15 - Oblivion Access Festival - Austin, TX

5/26 - 99 Scott - New York, NY

5/29 - Kings Place - London, UK

6/4 - We Love Green Festival - Paris, FR

6/9 - Gessnerallee - Zurich, CH

6/10 - Melt Festival - Gräfenhainichen, DE

6/16 - Sónar - Barcelona, ES

6/17 - Lost Music Festival - Parma, IT

6/18 - B-Sides Festival - Lucerne, CH