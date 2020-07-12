East Village diner Odessa Restaurant closing next week

UPDATE: Odessa now say they are not closing for good.

There's not a lot left of the old East Village and soon there will be even less. Odessa Restaurant, the 24-hour East Village Ukrainian diner on Ave A across from Tompkins Square Park, is closing on Sunday, July 19, a call to the establishment confirms. The restaurant has been serving pierogies, stuffed cabbage and other Eastern European specialties, and more traditional diner fare, since 1995, when it opened as an extension of Odessa Cafe Bar that had been established in 1965. The cafe shut down back in 2013.

In addition to the food, Odessa -- which added a bar in the back after the cafe closed -- also hosted poetry readings on Wednesdays. The East Village, and NYC, won't be the same without it.