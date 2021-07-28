East Village Hi-Fi/Brownies space now called East Berlin, reopening this week

169 Ave A in NYC's East Village, the space that once housed Hi-Fi, Brownies, Coney Island Baby, and, most recently, Lola, now has a new name: East Berlin. The venue, which is a sibling to Berlin and The Bowery Electric, will reopen on Thursday, July 29, and the lineup for opening night, "a night of DJs and dancing," includes Kaufmann, Fluffi, Kowloon Baby, Aquatic Themes, Deww, Antoine CL, and Fever Dream. It's free with RSVP.

Also coming up at East Berlin are Antoine Dunn on July 31 (tickets); PuddaH, OnlyJahmez, Jack Moe and Jay Savior on August 4 (tickets); Valipala and LINKS on August 5 (tickets); and Blahsum, Demi Ramos, and Guilty Giraffe on August 7 (tickets).