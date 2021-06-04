East Village institution Odessa up for sale on Craigslist for $400K

Having been vacant for over a year, East Village institution Odessa has been listed for sale on Craigslist with an asking price of $400k, reports EV Grieve. From the ad:

Odessa Diner for Sale - Large Diner/Restaurant is a neighborhood staple for 44 years. Bustling business is located on a very busy street across from Tompkins Square Park and draws crowds with 24/7 service. It comprises over 2,000 SF on the ground level and 2,000 SF in the basement. Most of the business is walk-in with significant possibility for growth by creating a large take-out business. Great causal and quick dining options for a densely populated area. Significant growth & expansion opportunities. Alternatively, it can easily be converted to other dining concepts with full bar. The location is ideal. Seats 100 in the restaurant and 9 at the counter. Kitchen is fully equipped and in excellent condition. Full basement with walk-in boxes and freezers. Full breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night menu. New lease will be given to buyer. The owner requires that buyers provide Proof of funds. First time offered. Great opportunity.

The restaurant was set to close last July when the owner claimed that they were merely renovating. It has remained closed since. Eater talked to realtor Jason Piku who confirmed the owners had decided to retire and said that the Craigslist ad has attracted "several potential buyers looking to revive the storied diner."

Before the pandemic, Odessa had been serving pierogies, stuffed cabbage and other Eastern European specialties, and more traditional diner fare, since 1995, when it opened as an extension of Odessa Cafe Bar that had been established in 1965. The cafe shut down back in 2013.