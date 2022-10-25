Eaves Wilder signs to Secretly Canadian, releases single “I Stole Your Jumper”

Eaves Wilder, 19-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist from London, has just signed with Secretly Canadian and released her first single and music video via the label. "I Stole Your Jumper" rolls with a grungy coolness reminiscent of and inspired by Riot Grrrl. The song was written about a manipulative ex and years of sexism in the music industry. Eaves says, “‘I Stole Your Jumper’ is me allowing myself to tap into my own female rage for the first time. But in my own way - no blowing people up Thelma and Louise style - it’s a very British and passive aggressive revenge fantasy.” Watch the playful music video, co-directed by Eaves and her sister Dora, below.