Echo & The Bunnymen announce North American tour, opening for Rolling Stones in Liverpool

Echo & The Bunnymen had to pull out of this past weekend's Cruel World festival due to visa issues, but they must expect those to be sorted out soon, as they've just announced a North American tour. It kicks off August 15 in Atlanta and wraps up September 17 in Washington, DC; all dates are listed below.

The tour is "Celebrating 40 Years of Magical Songs," which was supposed to happen in 2020 and was delayed till this year due to the pandemic. Frontman Ian McCulloch says the UK leg of this tour, which just wrapped up, "was my favourite ever tour," adding that "some new magical ingredient had been added to the starlight and the moonbeams and the angels and the devils that live inside the songs. I love, and the band love, touring around America at any time but the experiences of special night after special night in the U.K. makes me certain we will take the shows up another level or two."

The NYC date of the tour is at Terminal 5 on September 14 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale that runs Thursday, May 19 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday for the presale password. UPDATE: The password is BVBOWERY. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM.

In other news, Echo & The Bunnymen have been tapped to open for The Rolling Stones in their hometown of Liverpool on June 9 at Anfield Stadium. Says Mac: "I can’t explain how unbelievably happy and proud I am that my band Echo & The Bunnymen are going to be opening up for The Rolling Stones, THE Greatest Rock & Roll Band in the History of Time, at Anfield, the Shrine of Life and football…The Rolling Stones!!! And at Anfield!!! I feel honoured and blessed."

Grab classic Bunnymen albums like Ocean Rain, Crocodiles and more on vinyl in the BV shop, along with guitarist Will Sergeant's terrific memoir, Bunnyman.

attachment-stones-bunnymen loading...

attachment-echo-and-the-bunnymen-tour loading...

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN - 2022 TOUR DATES

June 9th Liverpool Anfield Stadium w/ Rolling Stones

July 1st Sign Of The Times Festival

August 15th Atlanta Tabernacle

August 17th Houston House Of Blues

August 19th Dallas House Of Blues

August 20th Austin Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

August 23rd Phoenix The Van Buren

August 24th San Diego The Observatory North Park

August 26th Los Angeles The Theatre at Ace Hotel

August 29th Oakland Fox Theatre

August 31st Portland Roseland Theatre

September 1st Seattle The Showbox

September 3rd Salt Lake City The Union Event Centre

September 4th Denver Ogden Theatre

September 6th Minneapolis The Fillmore – Minneapolis

September 7th Chicago The Vic Theatre

September 9th Detroit St Andrews Hall

September 10th Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 13th Boston House Of Blues

September 14th New York Terminal 5

September 16th Philadelphia Union Transfer

September 17th Washington Lincoln Theatre