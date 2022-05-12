Echo & The Bunnymen drop off this weekend’s Cruel World fest (set times)

The very '80s Cruel World Festival is this weekend in Pasadena with an impressive lineup of classic alternative, goth and new wave as well as a few new groups who fit in alongside them. Unfortunately the lineup just got a little less John Hughes and a little more cruel as Echo & the Bunnymen have had to drop out due to dreaded visa issues. Cruel World says they will perform at the 2023 edition of the festival; details on that are TBA.

It's still a heavy-hitting lineup of 120 Minutes faves, though, with 26 acts playing across three stages (which are, on brand, named Outsiders, Sad Girls and Lost Boys). It includes Bauhaus, Blondie, The Psychedelic Furs, Devo, Violent Femmes, Berlin, The Church, The Damned, Missing Persons , Jay Ashton's Gene Loves Jezebel and Christian Death, plus a couple cantankerous perhaps controversial inclusions (Headliner Morrissey and PiL's John Lydon can perhaps commiserate and bond backstage over being misunderstood and the pros of Brexit). There's also TR/ST, Cold Cave, Black Marble, The KVB, Automatic and more.

The lineup is the same for both Saturday (sold out) and Sunday (tickets). Check out the updated, Bunnymen-free Cruel World schedule and set times below.

Devo will be in NYC next week, Blondie and The Damned are touring together this summer, and Bauhaus' reunion tour hits NYC this fall.