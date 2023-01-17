Echoland Music Festival 2023 lineup (Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, more)
New Live Oak, FL festival Echoland has announced its inaugural edition, happening on May 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. It's headlined by Tyler Childers (who will be presenting an "Echoland exclusive magical collaborative set," according to the press release), Vulfpeck, and Phil Lesh & Friends, and the lineup also features Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tenacious D, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), 100 gecs, Yola, Grace Potter, BADBADNOTGOOD, Vieux Farka Touré, Ghostland Observatory, Digable Planets, Rayland Baxter, Celisse, Rubblebucket, Maggie Rose, and more. See it in full below.
Early access tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 19 at 10 AM.
ECHOLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL: 2023 LINEUP
Tyler Childers
Vulfpeck
Phil Lesh & Friends
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Tenacious D
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Noah Kahan
The Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
Gov’t Mule
Marcus King
100 gecs
Yola
Dayglow
Surfaces
Soja
Grace Potter
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cory Wong
Briston Maroney
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Presents: “A Diesel Insane: The Music of David Bowie”
Yonder Mountain String Band
Vieux Farka Touré
Dark Star Orchestra
The Brook & The Bluff
Ghostland Observatory
LP Giobbi (Dead House Set)
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
Neal Francis
Rayland Baxter
Celisse
George Porter Jr. & Runnin Pardners
Digable Planets
Dumpstaphunk
North Mississippi Allstars
Jazz is Dead
Trouble No More
Maddy O’Neal
Eggy
Pink Talking Fish
Perpetual Groove
Sicard Hollow
Rubblebucket
Dogs In A Pile
Dopapod
Maggie Rose
Susto
Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio
The New Orleans Suspects
Cydeways
Briscoe
Calder Allen
The Psycodelics
The Lee Boys
The Heavy Pets
Crazy Fingers
Caroline Jones