Echoland Music Festival 2023 lineup (Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, more)

New Live Oak, FL festival Echoland has announced its inaugural edition, happening on May 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. It's headlined by Tyler Childers (who will be presenting an "Echoland exclusive magical collaborative set," according to the press release), Vulfpeck, and Phil Lesh & Friends, and the lineup also features Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tenacious D, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), 100 gecs, Yola, Grace Potter, BADBADNOTGOOD, Vieux Farka Touré, Ghostland Observatory, Digable Planets, Rayland Baxter, Celisse, Rubblebucket, Maggie Rose, and more. See it in full below.

Early access tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 19 at 10 AM.

ECHOLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL: 2023 LINEUP

Tyler Childers

Vulfpeck

Phil Lesh & Friends

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Tenacious D

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

Gov’t Mule

Marcus King

100 gecs

Yola

Dayglow

Surfaces

Soja

Grace Potter

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cory Wong

Briston Maroney

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Presents: “A Diesel Insane: The Music of David Bowie”

Yonder Mountain String Band

Vieux Farka Touré

Dark Star Orchestra

The Brook & The Bluff

Ghostland Observatory

LP Giobbi (Dead House Set)

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Neal Francis

Rayland Baxter

Celisse

George Porter Jr. & Runnin Pardners

Digable Planets

Dumpstaphunk

North Mississippi Allstars

Jazz is Dead

Trouble No More

Maddy O’Neal

Eggy

Pink Talking Fish

Perpetual Groove

Sicard Hollow

Rubblebucket

Dogs In A Pile

Dopapod

Maggie Rose

Susto

Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio

The New Orleans Suspects

Cydeways

Briscoe

Calder Allen

The Psycodelics

The Lee Boys

The Heavy Pets

Crazy Fingers

Caroline Jones