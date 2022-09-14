Ecstatic International (mems Priests, Ex Hex) prep debut EP, share “High Violence”

Priests guitarist G.L. Jaguar and Ex Hex's Laura Harris have formed a new project, Ecstatic International, which also includes Nikhil Rao (Bottled Up), Anno Nasty (Olivia Neutron-John), and Jacky Cougar Abok (Des Demonas). The DC-based group make nervy, synthy, danceable new wave/post-punk inspired rock that's not too far from their other projects and will release their self-titled debut EP on October 14 via Sister Polygon, the label started by Priests.

The opening track on the EP is "High Violence," whose simmering, funky groove is powered by congas, a slithering bassline and a muted disco riff that brings itself to a boil in the chorus. If you dig Songs of the Free-era Gang of Four, it's not too far from that. Listen, via Stereogum, below.

Ecstatic International:

01 “High Violence”

02 “Disruptor”

03 “Corridor”

04 “Monsters”

05 “Premium Vision”