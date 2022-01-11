Ed Schrader’s Music Beat announce new LP ‘Nightclub Daydreaming’ & tour (stream 2 tracks)

Baltimore duo Ed Schrader's Music Beat will release new album Nightclub Daydreaming on March 25 via Carpark Records. The songs were written in 2019 and road tested on their early 2020 tour before the pandemic hit. When they finally got around to recording them, the collection of cheery, danceable tracks changed into something darker.

“The fun thing about this record is that it’s all at once informed by our more recent lush productions with Dan Deacon," says Ed, "yet spartan and boiled-down, exuding a coldness wrapped in ecstasy, following our time honored trend of never giving people what they expect, but hopefully what they want."

You can check out two songs off the album now, both of which have a gothy undercurrent: the punkish "This Thirst" which comes with a fun, retro-'60s style video, and the more brooding, Bowie-esque "Berliner." Stream those below.

ESMB will be on tour starting in March, including a stop in Austin for SXSW, as well as a L.A. show at Zebulon on April 7 and a Brooklyn show at Union Pool on April 23. All dates are listed below.

Ed Schrader's Music Beat - 2022 Tour Dates

3/9/22 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

3/10/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Ruby's

3/11/22 Atlanta, GA @ Earl's

3/12/22 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

3/14/22 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

3/15/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/17/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/22/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

3/23/22 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

3/25/22 - Boise ID @ Treefort Fest

3/29/22 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

4/1/22 - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Fest The Crocodile

4/3/22 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/4/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

4/6/22 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer supporting Sean Nicholas Savage

4/7/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

4/9/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

4/10/22 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

4/13/22 - OKC @ Opolis

4/14/22 - St. Louis @ The Sinkhole

4/16/22 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

4/18/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

4/20/22 - Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

4/21/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

4/22/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dave Kiss Presents / Kung Fu Necktie

4/23/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ AdHoc / Union Pool

4/30/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (RECORD RELEASE PARTY)