Eddie Chacon announces new album (listen to “Step by Step”), playing NYC

Eddie Chacon, who was one half of '90s soul duo Charles & Eddie (known for their 1992 hit “Would I Lie To You”), resurfaced in 2020 with his first-ever solo album, Pleasure, Joy And Happiness, that in turn got him signed to Stones Throw. He's now announced his first album for the label, titled Sundown, which will be out March 31.

As on Pleasure, Joy, and Happiness, Chacon worked with producer and multi-instrumentalist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Frank Ocean, Sébastien Tellier), recording in Ibiza and Los Angeles with musicians Logan Hone (flutes and saxophones) Elizabeth Lea (trombone), Will Logan (drums) and David Leach (percussion). The album includes 2022 single "Holy Hell" and he's just shared the very laid back and groovy "Step by Step." Watch the video for that below.

“It feels like we’re building our dream house,” Eddie says of the album. “With Pleasure, Joy, and Happiness, we poured the foundation and now we’re expanding into new rooms.”

Eddie Chacon and John Carol Kirby will play NYC on January 28 at Public Records.

eddie chacon sundown loading...

Sundown:

1. Step By Step

2. Far Away

3. Comes and Goes

4. Sundown

5. Holy Hell

6. Haunted Memories

7. Same Old Song

8. The Morning Sun