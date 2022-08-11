Eddie Chacon of Charles & Eddie signs to Stones Throw, shares “Holy Hell”

Eddie Chacon was one half of '90s soul duo Charles & Eddie, who scored a 1992 hit with “Would I Lie To You”. When the duo went their separate ways in the mid-'90s, Eddie dropped out out the biz, but returned in 2020 with his first-ever solo album, Pleasure, Joy And Happiness. He's now signed to Stones Throw and released his first single for the label.

“After so many years without an outlet for my music I’m so grateful to be back doing what I have loved the most throughout my life," says Eddie. The success of Pleasure, Joy and Happiness was such a surprise because it was a record about closure for me. I expected it to be a final goodbye to music as a way of letting go and moving on. Being invited to join the Stones Throw family is an opportunity I never thought I’d have in my life.”

If you're unfamiliar with Eddie, "Holy Hell" is a terrific introduction, warm and soulful, smooth and sultry, with Eddie's voice still in great form. “In ‘Holy Hell’ I’m talking about how we forget that our happiness is determined by our headspace," says Eddie. "It’s up to us whether we want to live our brief time here on Earth in heaven or hell."

Like Pleasure, Joy and Happiness, this song was produced by John Carroll Kirby, who has worked with Solange, Sébastien Tellier, Harry Styles and more. You can watch the video for "Heaven and Hell" below.

Eddie has a few European and UK festival dates lined up this month. Those are listed below.

Eddie Chacon - 2022 Tour Dates

Sun. Aug. 14 - Stockholm, SE @ Hosoi Music for Listening Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 - Geneva, CH @ Pix Palü Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Brussels, BE @ Feerian

Sat. Aug. 27 - Cambridgeshire, UK @ We Out Here Festival