Eddie Izzard announces The Remix Tour (3 NYC shows)

Eddie Izzard has announced a new tour called The Remix. “In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories,” Eddie says. “The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.“

North American dates kick off September 7 in Nashville and wrap up November 5 in Dallas. There are three NYC shows at Beacon Theatre on September 20-22. Tickets for all North American dates are on various presales now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time.

All dates are listed below.

EDDIE IZZARD - THE REMIX TOUR 2023

SEPTEMBER

7 NASHVILLE, TN RYMAN AUDITORIUM

8 ATLANTA, GA COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

9 RALEIGH, NC MARTIN MARIETTA CENTER

1-12 WASHINGTON, DE WARNER THEATRE

14-65 PHILADELPHIA, PA MILER THEATER

16 BOSTON, MA CHEVALIER THEATRE

20-22 NEW YORK, NY BEACON THEATRE

24 OTTAWA. ON SOUTHAM HALL

25 TORONTO, ON ROY THOMSON HALL

27 CLEVELAND, OH CONNOR PALACE

28 PITTSBURGH, PA BYHAM THEATER

29 COLUMBUS, OH PALACE THEATRE

OCTOBER

1 WINDSOR, ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

2 CHICAGO, IL CHICAGO THEATRE

3 MINNEAPOLIS, MN STATE THEATRE

4 MILWAUKEE, WI RIVERSIDE THEATER

14-15 LOS ANGELES, CA DOLBY THEATRE

16 SAN DEIGO. CA CHIC THEATRE

19-2I SAN FRANCISCO, CA ORPHEUM THEATRE

23-24 SEATTLE, WA MCCAW HALL

25 VANCOUVER, BC VOGUE THEATRE

27 PORTLAND, OR ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL

28 SALT LAKE CITY, UT EGGIES THEATER

30-31 DENVER, CO PARAMOUNT THEATRE NOVEMBER

NOVEMBER

2 AUSTIN, TX PARAMOUNT THEATRE

3 SAN ANTONIO, TX MAJESTIC THEATRE

4 HOUSTON, TX CULLEN THEATER AT WORTHAM CENTER

5 DALLAS, TX MAJESTIC THEATRE