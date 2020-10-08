Eddie Van Halen’s widow Janie Liszewski pens tribute; Wolfie posts throwback photo

The music world suffered a tragic loss this week with the death of guitar god Eddie Van Halen at age 65 from cancer, and tributes have been pouring in, including from his family and bandmates. His widow Janie Liszewski, who was Eddie's wife of ten years, penned a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, writing:

My husband, my love, my Peep,

My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.

Love, your PooPee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen (who eventually joined Van Halen) followed his first tribute with a photo of them playing music together back in the day, with a signature Van Halen bass in Wolfie's hand:

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar also took to The Howard Stern Show to talk more about Eddie, and discuss how they had rekindled their friendship shortly before Eddie's passing:

Eddie and I had been texting, and it's been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year. We both agreed not to tell anyone, because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, et cetera, and we both knew that wasn't gonna happen. But he also didn't want anyone to know about his health. He stopped responding to me a month ago, and I figured it wasn't good. I reached out one more time last week, and when he didn't respond, I figured it was a matter of time. But it came way too soon.

