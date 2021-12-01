Eddie Vedder announces 2022 US tour w/ Glen Hansard

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder is releasing a new solo album, Earthling, on February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records (order on vinyl), and he's now announced a tour supporting it. He'll hit the road in February for a series of US shows with the band he debuted at Ohana Fest in September, which features Glen Hansard, Andrew Watt, current Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer. Glen will also open the shows, and you can see all dates below.

Dates include three in the NYC area: two at NYC's Beacon Theatre on February 3 and 4, and a Newark show at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on February 6. There's a presale for Ten Club members (more info here), and a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, both of which you can register for through Sunday, December 5 at 5 PM PT.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam's postponed tour is now scheduled for May of 2022, although dates are still to be announced. "We are working to finalize the details of the new tour schedule and will announce the dates early next year," they write.

Order classic Pearl Jam albums, Earthling, Eddie's Flag Day soundtrack with Glen Hansard and Cat Power, and his Long Way 7" in the BV store.

Glen Hansard will also be at Beacon Theatre when The Swell Season's Once 15th anniversary tour hits that venue in March (tickets).

EDDIE VEDDER: 2022 TOUR

February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall