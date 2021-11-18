Eddie Vedder details new solo album ‘Earthling,’ shares “The Haves”

Eddie Vedder has shared more details about his upcoming solo album, Earthling, including its release date -- it's out digitally and on CD February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records, with vinyl to follow TBA. (Preorder on vinyl.) It was produced by Andrew Watt and is Vedder's first solo album since 2011's Ukulele Songs.

While he still hasn't shared the full tracklist, there is a new song to listen to today, a sweeping, emotive ballad, "The Haves." Watch the lyric video for that and check out the album's artwork, below.

You can preorder Earthling on vinyl in the BV shop.

Eddie is also on the soundtrack to Sean Penn's recent film, Flag Day, which also features songs from Cat Power and Glen Hansard. You can get that on vinyl, along with Eddie's "Long Way" 7", in in the BV shop