Eddie Vedder preps solo album ‘Earthling’ (listen to “Long Way”)

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has shared "Long Way," the first single from his upcoming solo album, titled Earthling. It's a collaboration with Andrew Watt, who has worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus and Post Malone to Lana Del Rey and Ozzy Osbourne, and the song also features co-writing credits from Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer. It's got a Tom Petty vibe to it and you can watch the lyric video below.

No other details about Earthling have been shared, but "Long Way" will be out as a 7" single with another new song, "The Haves," on the flip.

In other news, Vedder collaborated with Glen Hansard on eight songs for the Flag Day soundtrack, including Eddie's cover of R.E.M.'s "Drive." You can listen to that below.

Pearl Jam play Asbury Park, NJ's Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 18, and then California's Ohana Festival on September 26 and October 1 & 6. Additionally, Vedder will do a solo set at Ohana on 9/25.