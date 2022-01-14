Eddie Vedder shares ‘Earthling’ tracklist and new single “Brother the Cloud”
Eddie Vedder has shared more details, including the full tracklist, of his new solo album, Earthling, that's out February 11 via Sony. It includes previously released tracks "The Haves" and "Long Way," as well as "Picture," which features Elton John. Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr also feature on the album (although no word yet on what specific songs), and you can check out the full tracklist and cover art below.
We also get a new single, "Brother the Cloud," which is a strident, anthemic and punky rock song with terrific vocal performance from Eddie and very hooky chorus. Listen to that below.
Vedder and his band, The Earthlings -- drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt -- will be on tour in February, including NYC-area shows at Beacon Theatre on 2/3 and 2/4 and NJPAC on 2/6. A few tickets for each still remain.
Tracklist:
Invincible
Power of Right
Long Way
Brother the Cloud
Fallout Today
The Dark
The Haves
Good and Evil
Rose of Jericho
Try
Picture ft. Elton John
Mrs. Mills
On My Way
Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:
DATE CITY, STATE VENUE
February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
February 6 Newark, NJ NJPAC
February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
February 10 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
February 15 San Diego, CA The Magnolia
February 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre
February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall
February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall