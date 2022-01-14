Eddie Vedder shares ‘Earthling’ tracklist and new single “Brother the Cloud”

Eddie Vedder has shared more details, including the full tracklist, of his new solo album, Earthling, that's out February 11 via Sony. It includes previously released tracks "The Haves" and "Long Way," as well as "Picture," which features Elton John. Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr also feature on the album (although no word yet on what specific songs), and you can check out the full tracklist and cover art below.

We also get a new single, "Brother the Cloud," which is a strident, anthemic and punky rock song with terrific vocal performance from Eddie and very hooky chorus. Listen to that below.

Vedder and his band, The Earthlings -- drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt -- will be on tour in February, including NYC-area shows at Beacon Theatre on 2/3 and 2/4 and NJPAC on 2/6. A few tickets for each still remain.

Tracklist:

Invincible

Power of Right

Long Way

Brother the Cloud

Fallout Today

The Dark

The Haves

Good and Evil

Rose of Jericho

Try

Picture ft. Elton John

Mrs. Mills

On My Way

Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE

February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ NJPAC

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 10 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall