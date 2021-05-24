Edgar Wright shares teaser for new movie ‘Last Night in Soho’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Edgar Wright has two movies due out this year. First is his fantastic Sparks documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which hits theaters June 18. He's also got his sixth narrative feature, psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, which stars The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor Joy (who hosted SNL this weekend), former Doctor Who Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), and will be out this fall. (It was supposed to be out last fall but, pandemic.) The film is about "a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences." The film also stars Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp.

They've just shared a teaser trailer for the film which is very vibey, doesn't get into the plot at all, and is over far too soon. You can watch that below.

The teaser also notes that we'll be getting the actual trailer on Tuesday, so you won't have to wait to learn more. Last Night in Soho will be in theaters October 22.