Eels announce new album ‘Extreme Witchcraft,’ share “Good Night on Earth”

Eels will back in the new year with Extreme Witchcraft, which follows pretty quickly on last year's Earth to Dora and will be out January 28 via E Works/[PIAS]. For this one Mark Oliver Everett worked with producer John Parish, who is known for records with PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding and Dry Cleaning's debut album. It's the first time they've worked together since 2001's Souljacker.

“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist,” ‘E’ says. “If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

"Good Night on Earth" is a fuzzed-out, bluesy/punky/dancey number" with E trying to put a positive spin on our shitshow world. "Everyone's a critic, I can't stand heels / So says Colin Firth / Rain on my parade, then the clouds fade / It's a good night on earth."

Listen to "Good Night on Earth," and check out Extreme Witchcraft's tracklist, below.

Eels will be on tour in 2022, with E saying "It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy." The tour includes an L.A. stop at the Fonda Theatre on May 9 (tickets) and a NYC show at Webster Hall on May 24 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Amateur Hour”

02 “Good Night On Earth”

03 “Strawberries & Popcorn”

04 “Steam Engine”

05 “Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve”

06 “Stumbling Bee”

07 “The Magic”

08 “Better Living Through Desperation”

09 “So Anyway”

10 “What It Isn’t”

11 “Learning While I Lose”

12 “I Know You’re Right”

EELS - 2022 TOUR DATES

MARCH 11, 2022 - BELFAST, UK - TELEGRAPH BUILDING

MARCH 12, 2022 - DUBLIN, IRELAND - OLYMPIA THEATRE

MARCH 14, 2022 - LONDON, UK - ROUNDHOUSE

MARCH 15, 2022 - MANCHESTER, UK - ALBERT HALL

MARCH 16, 2022 - GLASGOW, UK - BARROWLAND

MARCH 17, 2022 - NOTTINGHAM, UK - ROCK CITY

MARCH 18, 2022 - SOUTHAMPTON, UK - 02 GUILDHALL

MARCH 21, 2022 - MUNICH, GERMANY - ZENITH

MARCH 22, 2022 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - PALLADIUM

MARCH 23, 2022 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - EDEL-OPTICS ARENA

MARCH 25, 2022 - BERLIN, GERMANY - VERTI MUSIC HALL

MARCH 28, 2022 - PARIS, FRANCE - SALLE PLEYEL

MARCH 30, 2022 - LASUANNE, SWITZERLAND - LES DOCKS

MARCH 31, 2022 - ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - HALL 622

APRIL 1, 2022 - TREZZO SULL'ADDA, ITALY - LIVE CLUB

APRIL 2, 2022 - BOLOGNA, ITALY - ESTRAGON -

APRIL 4, 2022 - BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AKVARIUM KLUB

APRIL 5, 2022 - VIENNA, AUSTRIA - GASOMETER -

APRIL 7, 2022 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FOREST NATIONAL

APRIL 8, 2022 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - AFAS LIVE

MAY 8, 2022 - SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - BELLY UP

MAY 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FONDA THEATRE

MAY 10, 2022 - BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - THE UC THEATRE

MAY 12, 2022 - SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - THE NEPTUNE THEATRE

MAY 13, 2022 - PORTLAND, OREGON - REVOLUTION HALL

MAY 15, 2022 - SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - METRO MUSIC BAR

MAY 16, 2022 - BOULDER, COLORADO - BOULDER THEATRE

MAY 18, 2022 - LAWRENCE, KANSAS - LIBERTY HALL

MAY 19, 2022 - MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FIRST AVENUE

MAY 20, 2022 - CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - METRO

MAY 21, 2022 - PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - CARNEGIE OF HOMESTEAD MUSIC HALL

MAY 22, 2022 - BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - PARADISE ROCK CLUB

MAY 24, 2022 - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - WEBSTER HALL

MAY 25, 2022 - SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - THE FILLMORE

MAY 26, 2022 - PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - KESWICK THEATRE

MAY 27, 2022 - CARRBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - CAT'S CRADLE

MAY 28, 2022 - ATLANTA, GEORGIA - VARIETY PLAYHOUSE