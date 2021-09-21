Eels announce new album ‘Extreme Witchcraft,’ share “Good Night on Earth”
Eels will back in the new year with Extreme Witchcraft, which follows pretty quickly on last year's Earth to Dora and will be out January 28 via E Works/[PIAS]. For this one Mark Oliver Everett worked with producer John Parish, who is known for records with PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding and Dry Cleaning's debut album. It's the first time they've worked together since 2001's Souljacker.
“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist,” ‘E’ says. “If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”
"Good Night on Earth" is a fuzzed-out, bluesy/punky/dancey number" with E trying to put a positive spin on our shitshow world. "Everyone's a critic, I can't stand heels / So says Colin Firth / Rain on my parade, then the clouds fade / It's a good night on earth."
Listen to "Good Night on Earth," and check out Extreme Witchcraft's tracklist, below.
Eels will be on tour in 2022, with E saying "It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy." The tour includes an L.A. stop at the Fonda Theatre on May 9 (tickets) and a NYC show at Webster Hall on May 24 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Amateur Hour”
02 “Good Night On Earth”
03 “Strawberries & Popcorn”
04 “Steam Engine”
05 “Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve”
06 “Stumbling Bee”
07 “The Magic”
08 “Better Living Through Desperation”
09 “So Anyway”
10 “What It Isn’t”
11 “Learning While I Lose”
12 “I Know You’re Right”
EELS - 2022 TOUR DATES
MARCH 11, 2022 - BELFAST, UK - TELEGRAPH BUILDING
MARCH 12, 2022 - DUBLIN, IRELAND - OLYMPIA THEATRE
MARCH 14, 2022 - LONDON, UK - ROUNDHOUSE
MARCH 15, 2022 - MANCHESTER, UK - ALBERT HALL
MARCH 16, 2022 - GLASGOW, UK - BARROWLAND
MARCH 17, 2022 - NOTTINGHAM, UK - ROCK CITY
MARCH 18, 2022 - SOUTHAMPTON, UK - 02 GUILDHALL
MARCH 21, 2022 - MUNICH, GERMANY - ZENITH
MARCH 22, 2022 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - PALLADIUM
MARCH 23, 2022 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - EDEL-OPTICS ARENA
MARCH 25, 2022 - BERLIN, GERMANY - VERTI MUSIC HALL
MARCH 28, 2022 - PARIS, FRANCE - SALLE PLEYEL
MARCH 30, 2022 - LASUANNE, SWITZERLAND - LES DOCKS
MARCH 31, 2022 - ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - HALL 622
APRIL 1, 2022 - TREZZO SULL'ADDA, ITALY - LIVE CLUB
APRIL 2, 2022 - BOLOGNA, ITALY - ESTRAGON -
APRIL 4, 2022 - BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AKVARIUM KLUB
APRIL 5, 2022 - VIENNA, AUSTRIA - GASOMETER -
APRIL 7, 2022 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FOREST NATIONAL
APRIL 8, 2022 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - AFAS LIVE
MAY 8, 2022 - SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - BELLY UP
MAY 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FONDA THEATRE
MAY 10, 2022 - BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - THE UC THEATRE
MAY 12, 2022 - SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - THE NEPTUNE THEATRE
MAY 13, 2022 - PORTLAND, OREGON - REVOLUTION HALL
MAY 15, 2022 - SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - METRO MUSIC BAR
MAY 16, 2022 - BOULDER, COLORADO - BOULDER THEATRE
MAY 18, 2022 - LAWRENCE, KANSAS - LIBERTY HALL
MAY 19, 2022 - MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FIRST AVENUE
MAY 20, 2022 - CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - METRO
MAY 21, 2022 - PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - CARNEGIE OF HOMESTEAD MUSIC HALL
MAY 22, 2022 - BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - PARADISE ROCK CLUB
MAY 24, 2022 - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - WEBSTER HALL
MAY 25, 2022 - SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - THE FILLMORE
MAY 26, 2022 - PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - KESWICK THEATRE
MAY 27, 2022 - CARRBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - CAT'S CRADLE
MAY 28, 2022 - ATLANTA, GEORGIA - VARIETY PLAYHOUSE