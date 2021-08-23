Efterklang prep ‘Windflowers,’ share “Dragonfly” video, announce 2022 North American tour

Danish group Efterklang will be back this fall with their sixth album, Windflowers, which will be out October 8 through City Slang. The trio of Mads Brauer, Rasmus Stolberg and Casper Clausen made it with contributions from Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Bert Cools, Øyunn and Christian Balvig, and it finds them in effervescent synthpop mode, exploring themes of hope and change.

The new single is "Dragonfly," which the band say is about the "ephemeral nature of love." The video, directed by Søren Lynggaard Andersen, was made during their week-long Sommertræf residency in June in Saftstationen, Denmark and features the band and the album's contributors. "It was Indre who had the idea of featuring kite flying in the video and shortly after we found a box of abandoned white clothes and then it sort of rolled organically from there," says Rasmus Stolberg. "We were all on Møn for Efterklang’s Sommertræf (Summer Summit) and took the afternoon and evening off to fly kites, swim and run around and dance silly and un-choreographed in Danish corn fields. It was a beautiful moment with people we love dearly and I am so thankful it’s been captured so stunning and vibrantly by Søren."

You can watch the "Dragonfly" video and check out album art and tracklist below.

Efterklang have also announced a 2022 North American tour which kicks in Los Angeles on March 28 at The Lodge Room and wraps up in NYC on April 8 at Elsewhere Zone One, with stops in between in Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, and Montreal. Mabe Fratti will open and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 27 at 9 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

01) Alien Arms

02) Beautiful Eclipse

03) Hold Me Close When You Can

04) Lady Of The Rocks

05) Dragonfly

06) Living Other Lives

07) Mindless Center

08) House On A Feather

09) Åbent Sår (Feat. The Field)

Efterklang - 2022 North America Tour Dates

Monday, March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tuesday, March 29 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Thursday, March 31 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church

Friday, April 1- Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Saturday, April 2 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Tuesday, April 5 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Wednesday, April 6 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Thursday, April 7 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

Friday, April 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Zone One