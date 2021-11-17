Eichlers and We Are The Union team up on “2 OF US” (watch the video)

Self-proclaimed "hyperska" artist Eichlers has been rolling out singles lately, and here's a new one featuring We Are The Union's Reade Wolcott, "2 OF US." If you're unfamiliar with Eichlers, "hyperska" is basically a fusion of hyperpop, pop punk, and ska, and that all comes together seamlessly on this romantic, upbeat song. We're premiering the video (shot and edited by frequent WATU collaborator Rae Mystic), which is split between shots of Eichlers and Reade hanging out on a bed with a nostalgic pink corded phone, and shots of a couple on a beach, and it's all coated in a pastel-colored haze.

"'2 OF US' is a cutesy song about having a special person in your life who makes the whole 'living' thing worthwhile," Eichlers tells us. "I'm absolutely honored to have Reade on the song and overjoyed with how well Rae's video captured the feel and mood of the track. Play this one for someone you love & can't live without!"

Reade adds, "I’ve been secretly wanting to make hyperpop bangers for a while now, so when Eichlers reached out I jumped at the chance. '2 OF US' is adorable and unrelentingly catchy, and I’m beyond grateful to be part of it! I’m also in love with the video. Rae Mystic is a powerhouse of aesthetic and managed to capture the vibe of the song flawlessly." Check it out below.

In related news, BrooklynVegan is co-presenting We Are The Union's New Year's Eve bash in Detroit with Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente. Tickets are almost gone.

