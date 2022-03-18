Eichlers & JER fuse emo, ska & hyperpop on new collab “Buddy Icon”

Pre-order Eichlers' upcoming Bad Time Records debut on limited-to-100 electric blue vinyl, or as part of a Bad Time Records bundle with exclusive variants of two other BTR titles.

Hyperska artist Eichlers' upcoming Bad Time Records debut My Checkered Future has a handful of awesome collaborations, including songs with Tape Girl, Omnigone, BOBOSO, and JER. He already released the Tape Girl collab, and today brings "Buddy Icon," Eichlers' collaboration with JER (aka Jeremy Hunter of We Are the Union and Skatune Network). It sounds like third wave ska meets American Football meets the untitled blink-182 album meets auto-tuned hyperpop, and Eichlers and JER fuse all of that in a way that's entirely cohesive. Listen below.

For a better idea of what "hyperska" is, Eichlers recently broke down the genre for us with a list of 10 songs that inspired it. My Checkered Future drops next week (3/25) via Bad Time Records, and you can get it on limited electric blue vinyl only in our stores, or as part of a Bad Time Records bundle with exclusive variants of the new Dissidente and Abraskadabra albums.

Eichlers will also be in NYC TONIGHT (3/18) at Trans-Pecos in Ridgewood for a show with labelmates Kill Lincoln and The Best of the Worst. That same lineup hits Baltimore on Saturday, and Eichlers has West Coast shows with We Are The Union and Half Past Two in April. All dates are listed below.

Eichlers -- 2022 Tour Dates

3.18.22 - New York, NY @ Trans-Pecos w/ Kill Lincoln + The Best of the Worst

3.19.22 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery w/ Kill Lincoln + The Best of the Worst

4.1.22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill w/ We Are The Union + Half Past Two

4.2.22 - Anaheim CA @ Chain Reaction w/ We Are The Union + Half Past Two

4.3.22 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (House of Blues) w/ We Are The Union + Half Past Two