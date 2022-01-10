Eight Bells prep new LP ‘Legacy of Ruin’ (watch the “Destroyer” video)

Portland post-metal trio Eight Bells will release their third album, Legacy of Ruin, on February 25 via Prophecy Productions (pre-order). It was produced and mastered by Billy Anderson (Neurosis, Sleep, Melvins, etc), and we're premiering second single "Destroyer," a towering eight-and-a-half minute fusion of doomy riffs, black metal passages, and haunting, ethereal vocals.

"This track was recorded while Oregon was on fire during the summer 2020 in the beginning of the pandemic," founder/singer/songwriter Melynda Jackson tells us. "The song is sung from the perspective of an evil force –with the desperation of a hungry ghost. The entity’s anger dissolves into misery and loneliness and is ultimately transformed into manic joy." Watch the video below.

Tracklist

1. Destroyer

2. The Well

3. Torpid Dreamer

4. Nadir

5. The Crone

6. Premonition