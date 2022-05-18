Eighteen Visions announce ‘Vanity’ tour w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor & more

Orange County metalcore vets Eighteen Visions have announced a 20th anniversary tour for their 2002 album Vanity (the band's last album with guitarist Brandan Schieppati, who left after this album to form Bleeding Through), and they've lined up some killer modern metalcore bands to open. SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor, and Chamber will open the first leg, and END and Wristmeetrazor will open the second.

The first leg hits NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on July 27, and tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Before that tour begins, SeeYouSpaceCowboy are doing a headlining run with support from Foreign Hands (mem Wristmeetrazor) and Omerta leading up to their appearance at This Is Hardcore. That includes NYC-area shows at NJ's Litterbox on 7/1 and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on 7/2.

Eighteen Visions -- 2022 Tour Dates

with SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor & Chamber:

07/21 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

07/22 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

07/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

07/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

07/27 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

07/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium

07/29 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

07/31 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

with END & Wristmeetrazor:

08/11 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

08/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

08/13 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

08/14 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

08/18 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

08/19 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium

08/20 Orange County, CA – Garden Amp

08/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

--

