Eighteen Visions announce ‘Vanity’ tour w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor & more
Orange County metalcore vets Eighteen Visions have announced a 20th anniversary tour for their 2002 album Vanity (the band's last album with guitarist Brandan Schieppati, who left after this album to form Bleeding Through), and they've lined up some killer modern metalcore bands to open. SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor, and Chamber will open the first leg, and END and Wristmeetrazor will open the second.
The first leg hits NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on July 27, and tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
Before that tour begins, SeeYouSpaceCowboy are doing a headlining run with support from Foreign Hands (mem Wristmeetrazor) and Omerta leading up to their appearance at This Is Hardcore. That includes NYC-area shows at NJ's Litterbox on 7/1 and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on 7/2.
Eighteen Visions -- 2022 Tour Dates
with SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor & Chamber:
07/21 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
07/22 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
07/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
07/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall
07/27 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
07/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium
07/29 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
07/31 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
with END & Wristmeetrazor:
08/11 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
08/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
08/13 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
08/14 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
08/18 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
08/19 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium
08/20 Orange County, CA – Garden Amp
08/21 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
