El Alfa, Arcángel, Becky G, Eladio Carrión & more Latin trap & reggaeton tours coming to NYC soon

Latin trap, reggaeton, and other styles of Urbano have been infiltrating the US mainstream for a while now, and it feels like each year brings new milestones for those styles of music. Right now, there are a ton of artists in that realm with upcoming tours that hit NYC this year. Here's a roundup of over 15. It's also worth mentioning that a handful of the artists mentioned in this post are playing Chicago's Sueños Festival Memorial Day Weekend in Grant Park (home of Lollapalooza). The lineup includes Wisin y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Arcangel, Chenco Corleone, Becky G, Eladio Carrion, Myke Towers, El Alfa, Ivy Queen, Ryan Castro, Paopao, Young Miko, and more. Read on for our roundup and let us know what we missed...

FEID

Colombian singer Feid has become one of the most talked-about artists in reggaeton lately, and he's also been extremely prolific, with a number of recent singles and a new album on the way. He's currently on his 'Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour' of North America, which hits NYC on June 7 & 8 at The Theater at MSG. All dates here.

YOUNG MIKO

One of Feid's most widely-loved new singles is "Classy 101," a collaboration with the fast-rising Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko. Miko is an openly queer female rapper who was also recently co-signed by Bad Bunny (who brought her on stage during his recent tour) and her 'Trap Kitty World Tour' (named after her 2022 debut EP) lands in NYC the same week Feid plays here: at Queens' La Boom on June 9 and The Bronx's Salsa Con Fuego on June 10. All dates here.

JHAYCO

Puerto Rican rapper/singer (and Bad Bunny "DÁKITI" collaborator) Jhayco (formerly Jhay Cortez) has announced his 2023 Vida Rockstar of the US, following the release of recent singles "Mami Chula" (ft. Quevedo) and "Cuerpecito." That includes a NYC-area stop on September 29 at Prudential Center in Newark. All dates here.

EL ALFA

Dominican rapper and dembow leader El Alfa plays the aforementioned Sueños Festival in Chicago, Festival Fuego Fuego in Montreal, Baja Beach Fest in Mexico, and a big NYC show on October 21 at Madison Square Garden. El Alfa's latest album SAGITARIO came out last year, and he just put out the new single "Abloh."

ARCÁNGEL

Fresh off an instantly-beloved Bizarrap collab, reggaeton and Latin trap pioneer Arcángel announced his "Just In Time Tour" of of the US and Europe. It kicks off at Sueños Festival, and hits Brooklyn for a big show at Barclays Center on September 22. All dates and tickets here.

BECKY G

Becky G put out one of last year's biggest anthems when she teamed with Karol G for "Mamiii" off her sophomore album Esquemas, and then she played Coachella's main stage, and now she's announced her first-ever headlining US tour. The “Mi Casa, Tu Casa” tour hits NYC on September 16 at United Palace. All dates and tickets here.

KAROL G

Speaking of Karol G, she's also got a massive tour on the horizon, including two NYC-area stadium shows: September 7 & 8 at MetLife Stadium. All dates and tickets here. Her great new album Mañana Será Bonito is out now and you can watch the video for its Shakira-featuring highlight "TQG" right here:

ELADIO CARRIÓN

Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión (who's also fresh off playing Coachella) released one of this year's best Latin trap records so far with 3MEN2 KBRN, which features US rappers Lil Wayne, Future, 50 Cent, Quavo, and more alongside Urbano stars Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Ñengo Flow, and more. He's in the midst of a world tour, leading up to an appearance at NYC's Governors Ball.

TRUENO / VILLANO ANTILLANO / DAWER X DAMPER

Villano Antillano has quickly become the most prominent trans artists in Puerto Rican rap, after releasing a much-loved Bizarrap session last year, followed by her debut album La sustancia X. She teams up with Argentine rapper Trueno (who also released an acclaimed album last year with Bien o Mal) and Colombian rap/reggaeton/Afrobeats duo Dawer X Damper (ditto with Donde Machi) for a FREE Central Park SummerStage show on July 15.

DUKI

With two albums, an appearance on Bad Bunny's "Hablamos Mañana," a Bizarrap collab, and more, Argentine rapper Duki continues to rise. He's on a world tour right now and lands in NYC this week at Palladium Times Square on Wednesday (5/17). All dates here. His latest single is the recently-released "aPoLLo13" and you can check out the video for that right here:

PESO PLUMA

Mexican singer/rapper Peso Pluma has been everywhere lately--Coachella (as a surprise guest during Becky G's set), the Latin American Music Awards, Fallon (making him the first regional Mexican artist to play the show), the Billboard Hot 100 (also a first for a regional Mexican song), on stage with Anuel AA (who also teased a collaboration with him), and more. He has recent beloved songs with Becky G, Yng Lucas, Eslabon Armado, Eladio Carrión, and more, and he's gearing up for his first headlining US tour, the 'Doble P Tour,' with Mexican rapper Alemán. That includes Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on August 26. All dates here.

ANUEL AA

When he's not in the news for his drama/controversy, Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA can be found taking his 'Legends Never Die' tour across the US. He hits the NYC-area on May 27 at Prudential Center and May 28 at Madison Square Garden. All dates here.

YENDRY

Dominican-Italian singer Yendry has been gearing up for her debut album--following collaborations with J Balvin, Damien Marley, and more--and she recently dropped promising singles "Ki-Ki" and "Herrera," with another called "La Puerta" coming this Friday (5/19). She opens for bachata singer Prince Royce and Latin rocker Vicente Garcia at Central Park SummerStage on August 13.

TINI

Argentine pop-reggaeton singer Tini will support her 2023 album Cupido on a world tour that she's been gradually adding dates to. In the US, she currently has shows announced in LA, Miami, and NYC's Theater at MSG on November 3. All currently announced dates here.

FUEGO

DC-born Latin rapper Fuego is gearing up for the 'Fireboy Forever Tour,' which begins this June and hits NYC on June 9 at SOB's. All dates and tickets here.

ROMEO SANTOS

Not Latin trap but definitely an influence on many artists in that realm (like Bad Bunny, who brought him on stage at Yankee Stadium last year, and Karol G, who features him on her new album), the King of Bachata will play a big stadium show in his NYC hometown on June 9 at Citi Field. It's part of his 'Formula Vol. 3 Tour' supporting his 2022 album of the same name. All dates and tickets here.

REGGAETON RAVE

Last but not least, it's also worth pointing out that the Reggaeton Rave returns on June 17 at Brooklyn Monarch. This one takes place across two stages, both indoor and outdoors, and the DJ lineup is still TBA but you can count on it being as strong as ever.

