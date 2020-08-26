Ela Minus preps ‘acts of rebellion’ LP & shares “el cielo no es de nadie”

Colombian electronic musician Ela Minus has announced acts of rebellion, her new album which will be out October 23 via Domino. It's her first album the label and she produced it herself using only hardware. “I always start writing by improvising alone,” she says. “Once I have some instrumentals I’m happy with, I intuitively grab the mic and sing a phrase with a melody in it. I always keep that initial phrase.”

The album includes recent singles "Megapunk" and “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong," and the new single is the slinky and alluring "el cielo no es de nadie."

“‘el cielo no es de nadie’ is about all the love I see in small, everyday acts. It’s an invitation to appreciate unheroic, but constant and meaningful actions,” says Ela. “The song’s title, ‘el cielo no es de nadie,’ refers to the phrase ‘I’ll give you the sky,’ a common expression used in Spanish when in love. In the song, I defy it: 'you can't give me the sky' / it isn’t yours to give.” The video for the single was shot at "at an empty Elsewhere in NYC for reasons we all know in summer 2020. I miss you and I miss playing live."

Speaking of playing live, while the world is still iffy on touring, Ela has European live dates currently scheduled for February and March. Those are listed below.

acts of rebellion:

1.N19 5NF

2. they told us it was hard, but they were wrong.

3. el cielo no es de nadie

4. megapunk

5. pocket piano

6. dominique

7. let them have the internet

8. tony

9. do whatever you want, all the time.

10. Close (ft. Helado Negro)

Ela Minus Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 18 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Fri. Feb. 19 - Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

Sat. Feb. 20 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

Sun. Feb. 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tue. Feb. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Wed. Feb. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

Thu. Feb. 25 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Sat. Feb. 27 - Vienna, AT @ B72

Sun. Feb. 28 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Tue. March 2 - London, UK @ Electrowerkz

Wed. March 3 - Madrid, ES @ El Sol

Tickets on sale Fri. Aug 28 10am BST via elaminus.com