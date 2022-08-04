Ela Minus teams with DJ Python for new EP (listen to “Pájaros en Verano”)

Brooklyn electronic artist Ela Minus had commissioned DJ Python to do remixes for songs from her 2020 album acts of rebellion, and a friendship grew. The pair have now become full-on collaborators, announcing a new EP, titled ♡ (“corazón”), that will be out September 16 via Smugglers Way, the new electronic/dance imprint from Domino Records.

“We literally didn't talk about how the tracks should sound,” says Python, who produced and created the music. “I sent her instrumentals and she sent them back with perfect vocals. It was this unspoken communication, a process to know the self and the other endlessly.”

The first single from the EP is "Pájaros en Verano" (“birds in summer”) that Ela says was written in response to the isolation of the pandemic lockdown. “I made a list of things I was grateful for,” she says, “Clouds (and the time to look at them), quietness, sleep, books, food. I wanted to celebrate that ‘after all the days that never happened and the nights that didn't exist,’ we are here, alive, and together.”

On "Pájaros en Verano," Ela's hushed vocals float atop ripples of gentle beats and synths, and you can watch the video for it below.

Ela opened for Caribou last week (see pictures below) and has festival appearances at Arkansas' Format Fest and San Francisco's Portola on the horizon.

Tracklist:

1. Kiss U

2. Abril Lluvias Mil

3. Pájaros en Verano