Eladio Carrión announces fall North American tour (The Theater at MSG included)

Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión has added new North American dates to his "The Sauce" tour. The new fall leg includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Providence, Denver, San Francisco, Miami, and more; see all dates below.

Included in the new dates is an NYC show on October 13 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am local, with various presales starting Thursday, June 15 at 10am.

Eladio, who just performed at NYC festival Governors Ball on Friday, was also just announced as a feature on Peso Pluma's new album. He released one of the best Latin trap records of 2023 so far, 3MEN2 KBRN, in March; stream it below.

Eladio Carrión -- 2023 Tour Dates

October 7 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 8 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

October 12 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

October 13 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

October 14 - Providence, RI - The Strand

October 19 - Denver, CO - The Summit

October 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 21 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

October 22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Burren

October 26 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

October 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 29 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

November 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

November 4 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

November 5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

November 11 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre