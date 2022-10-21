Elder announce new album ‘Innate Passage,’ share 10-minute lead single

Proggy hard rockers Elder, who recently relocated from Massachusetts to Berlin, have announced a new album. It's called Innate Passage and it comes out November 25 via Stickman Records. Guitarist/vocalist Nicholas DiSalvo says:

This record channels the surreal world we live in from a fantastical point of view, not super-literally, and how we as humans processed that; everyone on their own passage through time and space and whatever version of reality they chose for themselves. The phrase ‘Innate Passage’ appeared to me when writing the record. Passage and transition are necessary in the human condition and this process is intrinsic to us. All the growth and introspection we underwent in the past few years totally made this apparent to me more so than any other experiences in life so far.

The first single is the ten-minute riff-fest "Endless Return," and it's a very promising first taste. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Catastasis

2. Endless Return

3. Coalescence

4. Merged In Dreams - Ne Plus Ultra

5. The Purpose