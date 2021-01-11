Elea Tenuta (Heavy Vegetable, Thingy), rest in peace

Eléa Tenuta, who was in '90s bands Heavy Vegetable and Thingy with Rob Crow, lost her battle with breast cancer last week. Word came via Crow, who tweeted, "Later, Elea" on Friday and followed with "Kinda stunned right now, so i'll probably either write a whole lot or not much at all for a bit. Much love you guys."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help "send her off in the most peaceful way":

Before I begin, let me tell you about Eléa. She was a warrior. A beautiful breathe of fresh air in a toxic world. She was authentically herself, in the most pleasant way. I always felt comfortable around her, she was my spiritual sister in so many ways. I met her before her breast cancer reared it’s ugly head. I watched her tackle it with fear in her eyes, but confidence on her face. Not long after the surgeries and chemo were over, she battled pneumonia that threatened her life. But again, she persevered. I know it in my heart it was for her son, Archer. For him, she found strength. This Christmas, Eléa ended up hospitalized once more, after weeks of being sick. Her breast cancer was back, with a vengeance. This time, Eléa won’t be making it home to her son and partner, Glenn. This family has been struggling through their happiness for some time now, and need help to make it through this, somehow. With heavy hearts, they wish to send her off in the most peaceful way. Can you help? Can you spare a few dollars, to make sure this loving father and son can give Eléa the most beautiful send off she deserves? Thank you for your time. And remember to hug your loved ones a little tighter today.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe here.

Heavy Vegetable formed in Encinitas, California and released two LPs, 1994's The Amazing Undersea Adventures Of Aqua Kitty And Friends and 1995's Frisbee. When the band came to an end, Tenuta and Crow formed Thingy and released Songs About Angels, Evil, and Running Around On Fire in 1997 and To the Innocent in 2000, and went into hibernation shortly after. You can hear the mathy seeds of Pinback, which Crow formed in 1998, in both groups. Thingy released new album Morbid Curiosity in 2018 as part of Crow's Artist in Residence series with Joyful Noise.

Rest in peace, Eléa. Listen to Heavy Vegetable and Thingy's albums below.