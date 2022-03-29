Electrelane’s Verity Susman & Wire’s Matthew Simms releasing charity single (listen)

Electrelane are currently working on their first new music in 15 years, but while we wait for news on that, vocalist-keyboardist Verity Susman has two new songs with Matthew Simms (Wire, It Hugs Back). They're from their soundtrack to Women Against the Bomb, Sonia Gonzalez' upcoming documentary about the women of the Greenham Common Peace Camp in the 1980s.

Both songs are pretty far from Electrelane's motorik drive. "It's in Our Hands" is a Susman & Simms original that has a jangly, '60s psychedelic feel to it a la The Strawberry Alarm Clock's "Incense and Peppermints." The other track is a cover of "Take the Toys from the Boys," a song sung in Greenham Common by Jennifer Peringer & Will Embling from The Fallout Marching Band. Both songs are terrific, and you can watch videos for both, as well as the trailer for the film, below.

These two songs will be available via Bandcamp from April 1 - May 6 (both Bandcamp Fridays) and all profits from digital downloads will go to Refugee Trauma Initiative, an organization "providing mental health support to asylum seekers and refugees coping with the trauma of conflict and displacement."

The Women Against the Bomb film and soundtrack are due later this year and Susman and Simms have plans to tour as well. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, the duo have also composed the score for TRAMPS!, Kevin Hegge's new documentary about the New Romantic scene of the early-'80s that gave us Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, and more. The film just had its world premiere at the BFI Flare Festival 2022. You can check out the poster for that below.