Electric Six announce covers album & tour (listen to “Yah Mo B There”)

Detroit's Electric Six will bring their unique, bravado-laden magic to songs by other artists on their new album Streets of Gold. The album features covers of songs by INXS, Fleetwood Mac, Alice Cooper, The Jam, Pixies, Talking Heads, and more. "We did not cover The Vaccines," E6 note, "though we concede they are uniquely positioned for this moment." Streets of Gold also features two new versions of their own biggest hits, "Danger! High Voltage!" and "Gay Bar."

The first single off Streets of Gold is their take on James Ingram & Michael McDonald's smooth 1983 R&B hit "Yah Mo B There." The video, directed by Tom Nahas & Tom Lehrer, is the story of a woman who is fired via Zoom during the pandemic and is presented with a unique new opportunity. You can watch that below.

Meanwhile, the fully vaccinated Electric Six will be on tour for most of the remainder of 2021, with dates starting July 6 in Dubuque, IA and including St Paul, Milwaukee, Columbus, Providence, the NYC-area, Pittsburgh and more. After a month break, dates continue with shows in St Louis, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Long Beach, San Jose, San Francisco, Reno, Boise, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Austin, Houston, Tulsa, Ferndale, Flint, and more. They'll then head to Europe in October. All dates are listed below.

The NYC-area shows are a Rocks Off Boat Cruise on July 17 (tickets), and Asbury Park's The Saint on July 18 (tickets).

Streets of Gold is out July 30 via Cleopatra (preorder).

Streets of Gold - tracklist:

1. Don't Change (INXS)

2. Click Your Fingers Applauding The Play (Roky Erickson)

3. Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac)

4. That's Entertainment (The Jam)

5. Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale (Love)

6. Slippery People (Talking Heads)

7. Hey (Pixies)

8. No More Mr. Nice Guy (Alice Cooper)

9. Strutter (KISS)

10. Under The God (Tin Machine)

11. Yah Mo B There (James Ingram & Michael McDonald)

BONUS TRACKS

12. Danger! High Voltage

13. Gay Bar

ELECTRIC SIX - 2021 TOUR DATES

TUE, JUL 6 - SMOKESTACK - DUBUQUE, IA

WED, JUL 7 - TURF CLUB - ST PAUL, MN

THU, JUL 8 - LYRIC ROOM - GREEN BAY, WI

FRI, JUL 9 - SHANK HALL - MILWAUKEE, WI

SAT, JUL 10 - BRAUER HOUSE - LOMBARD, IL

SUN, JUL 11 - SOUTHGATE HOUSE - NEWPORT, KY

MON, JUL 12 - RUMBA CAFE - COLUMBUS, OH

TUE, JUL 13 - THE AURICLE - BAR & VENUE - CANTON, OH

THU, JUL 15 - ALCHEMY - PROVIDENCE, RI

FRI, JUL 16 - CAFE NINE - NEW HAVEN, CT

SAT, JUL 17 - ROCKS OFF - NEW YORK, NY

SUN, JUL 18 - THE SAINT - ASBURY PARK, NJ

MON, JUL 19 - BRIGHT BOX THEATER - WINCHESTER, VA

TUE, JUL 20 - SELLERSVILLE THEATER 1894 - SELLERSVILLE, PA

THU, JUL 22 - THE CRAFTHOUSE STAGE & GRILL - PITTSBURGH, PA

THU, AUG 19 - BLIND PIG - ANN ARBOR, MI

FRI, AUG 20 - OFF BROADWAY - ST. LOUIS, MO

SAT, AUG 21 - WAVE - WICHITA, KS

SUN, AUG 22 - 89TH STREET - OKC - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

TUE, AUG 24 - PUB ROCK LIVE - SCOTTSDALE, AZ

WED, AUG 25 - THE USUAL PLACE - LAS VEGAS, NV

THU, AUG 26 - ALEX'S BAR - LONG BEACH, CA

SAT, AUG 28 - CASBAH - SAN DIEGO, CA

SUN, AUG 29 - THE SIREN - MORRO BAY, CA

TUE, AUG 31 - FULTON 55 - FRESNO, CA

WED, SEP 1 - THE RITZ - SAN JOSE, CA

THU, SEP 2 - GREAT AMERICAN MUSIC HALL - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

FRI, SEP 3 - HARLOW'S RESTAURANT & NIGHTCLUB - SACRAMENTO, CA

SAT, SEP 4 - VIRGINIA STREET BREWHOUSE - RENO, NV

SUN, SEP 5 - NEUROLUX LOUNGE - BOISE, ID

TUE, SEP 7 - VOLCANIC THEATRE PUB - BEND, OR

WED, SEP 8 - BLAST OFF VINTAGE - SALEM, OR

THU, SEP 9 - DANTE'S - PORTLAND, OR

FRI, SEP 10 - EL CORAZON - SEATTLE, WA

SAT, SEP 11 - JAZZBONES - TACOMA, WA

MON, SEP 13 - THE URBAN LOUNGE - SALT LAKE CITY, UT

TUE, SEP 14 - LARIMER LOUNGE - DENVER, CO

THU, SEP 16 - EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM & GARAGE - AUSTIN, TX

FRI, SEP 17 - WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL - HOUSTON, TX

SAT, SEP 18 - THREE LINKS DEEP ELLUM - DALLAS, TX

SUN, SEP 19 - VANGUARD - TULSA, OK

FRI, SEP 24 - MAGIC BAG - FERNDALE, MI

SAT, SEP 25 - THE MACHINE SHOP - FLINT, MI

SUN, OCT 31 - SLAKTKYRKAN - JOHANNESHOV, SWEDEN

THU, NOV 4 - STENGADE - KØBENHAVN, DENMARK

FRI, NOV 5 - MONKEYS MUSIC CLUB - HAMBURG, GERMANY

SAT, NOV 6 - LILA EULE - BREMEN, GERMANY

SUN, NOV 7 - M.A.U. CLUB / ZABRIK E.V. - ROSTOCK, GERMANY

TUE, NOV 9 - JUNKYARD - DORTMUND, GERMANY

WED, NOV 10 - FACTORY - MAGDEBURG, GERMANY

THU, NOV 11 - SO36 - BERLIN, GERMANY

FRI, NOV 12 - DAS BETT - FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY

SAT, NOV 13 - BEATPOL - DRESDEN, GERMANY

SUN, NOV 14 - ROCK CAFÉ - PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

MON, NOV 15 - BACKSTAGE HALLE - MUNICH, GERMANY

TUE, NOV 16 - B72 - VIENNA, AUSTRIA

THU, NOV 18 - VINTAGE INDUSTRIAL BAR - ZAGREB, CROATIA

SAT, NOV 20 - CLUB CANN - STUTTGART, GERMANY

SUN, NOV 21 - GEBÄUDE 9 - COLOGNE, GERMANY

TUE, NOV 23 - PETIT BAIN - PARIS, FRANCE

WED, NOV 24 - ZAPPA - ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM

MON, NOV 29 - COTTINGHAM CIVIC HALL - COTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, NOV 30 - THE CRESCENT COMMUNITY VENUE - YORK, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, DEC 1 - CLUB ACADEMY - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, DEC 2 - LIQUID ROOM - EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

FRI, DEC 3 - LIMELIGHT - BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, DEC 4 - THE ACADEMY, MIDDLE ABBEY STREET - DUBLIN, IRELAND

MON, DEC 6 - O2 ACADEMY NEWCASTLE - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, DEC 7 - O2 ACADEMY SHEFFIELD - SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, DEC 8 - O2 ACADEMY LIVERPOOL - LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, DEC 9 - O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM - BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

FRI, DEC 10 - O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, DEC 11 - STRINGS BAR & VENUE - NEWPORT, UNITED KINGDOM

SUN, DEC 12 - CONCORDE 2 - BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, DEC 14 - TRADES CLUB - HEBDEN BRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, DEC 15 - JAC'S - ABERDARE, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, DEC 18 - SANGRIENTO - CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, MEXICO

THU, APR 28, 2022 - RICKSHAW THEATRE - VANCOUVER, CANADA