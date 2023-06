Electric Six prep new LP, announce tour with The Surfrajettes

Detroit rock vets Electric Six are wrapping up work on their first proper album of original material in five years, and while details of that are still TBA, they have announced a fall tour with The Surfrajettes. Stops include Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Richmond, DC, NYC, Boston, Philly, Ferndale, St Paul, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at The Meadows on October 13 (tickets TBA), and there are also NJ shows at Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall on October 17 and Asbury Park's Bond Street Bar on October 18. Tickets for all dates will be on sale soon.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album, Fire. Thanks to debut single "Danger! High Voltage," which features an assist from fellow Detroiter Jack White, Fire was a surprise hit -- the single and the album were Top 10 in the UK -- and featured the band's cheeky mix of riff rock, disco, funk, and frontman Dick Valentine's maximum bravado. "Gay Bar" was also a hit, and songs like those and "Naked Pictures (of Your Mother)" and "I'm the Bomb" are still a knowingly sleazy good time. E6 performed it in full on tours earlier this year but the fall North American dates will be supporting their new album.

Watch videos from Fire and listen to the album below.

ELECTRIC SIX - 2003 TOUR DATES

WED, JUN 28 - SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, JUN 29 - EMPIRE COVENTRY - COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM

FRI, JUN 30 - NORWICH ARTS CENTRE - NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, JUL 1 - POP RECS LTD - SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

SUN, JUL 2 - KU BAR - STOCKTON ON TEES, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, JUL 4 - BOOTLEG SOCIAL - BLACKPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, JUL 5 - THE CRAUFURD ARMS - MILTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, JUL 6 - POWERHAUS - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

FRI, JUL 7 - CLUB 85 - HITCHIN, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, JUL 8 - 2000 TREES - CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

SUN, JUL 9 - THE HAIRY DOG - DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, SEP 26 - OFF BROADWAY - ST. LOUIS, MO

WED, SEP 27 - RECORDBAR - KANSAS CITY, MO

THU, SEP 28 - WAVE - WICHITA, KS

FRI, SEP 29 - TREES - DALLAS, TX

SAT, SEP 30 - ANTONE'S - AUSTIN, TX

SUN, OCT 1 - CONTINENTAL CLUB - HOUSTON, TX

TUE, OCT 3 - THE PARISH AT HOUSE OF BLUES - NEW ORLEANS, LA

WED, OCT 4 - ZYDECO - BIRMINGHAM, AL

THU, OCT 5 - THE EARL - ATLANTA, GA

FRI, OCT 6 - THE BARRELHOUSE BALLROOM - CHATTANOOGA, TN

SAT, OCT 7 - THE GREY EAGLE - ASHEVILLE, NC

SUN, OCT 8 - CHARLESTON POUR HOUSE - CHARLESTON, SC

TUE, OCT 10 - CAT'S CRADLE - CARRBORO, NC

WED, OCT 11 - THE TIN PAN - RICHMOND, VA

THU, OCT 12 - UNION STAGE - DC - WASHINGTON, DC

FRI, OCT 13 - THE MEADOW - KINGS COUNTY, NY

SAT, OCT 14 - ASKEW BISTRO & ENTERTAINMENT VENUE - PROVIDENCE, RI

SUN, OCT 15 - CITY WINERY BOSTON - BOSTON, MA

TUE, OCT 17 - DEBONAIR MUSIC HALL - TEANECK, NJ

WED, OCT 18 - BOND STREET BAR - ASBURY PARK, NJ

THU, OCT 19 - CITY WINERY PHILADELPHIA - PHILADELPHIA, PA

FRI, OCT 20 - HARD ROCK CAFE - PITTSBURGH, PA

SAT, OCT 21 - THE MAGIC BAG - FERNDALE, MI

SUN, OCT 22 - TIP TOP DELUXE BAR & GRILL - GRAND RAPIDS, MI

WED, OCT 25 - TURF CLUB - ST PAUL, MN

THU, OCT 26 - SHANK HALL - MILWAUKEE, WI

FRI, OCT 27 - THE CHOP SHOP & 1ST WARD - CHICAGO, IL

THU, NOV 23 - MELKWEG - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

FRI, NOV 24 - DE BOSUIL - WEERT, NETHERLANDS

SAT, NOV 25 - MUZIEKGIETERIJ - MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS

MON, NOV 27 - COTTINGHAM CIVIC HALL - COTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, NOV 28 - THE CRESCENT COMMUNITY VENUE - YORK, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, NOV 29 - ACADEMY MANCHESTER - STRETFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, NOV 30 - LIQUID ROOM - EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

FRI, DEC 1 - LIMELIGHT - BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, DEC 2 - THE ACADEMY, MIDDLE ABBEY STREET - DUBLIN, IRELAND

MON, DEC 4 - O2 ACADEMY BOURNEMOUTH - BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

TUE, DEC 5 - O2 ACADEMY BRISTOL - BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

WED, DEC 6 - O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM - BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, DEC 7 - O2 ACADEMY SHEFFIELD - SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM

FRI, DEC 8 - O2 ACADEMY LIVERPOOL - LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM

SAT, DEC 9 - ISLINGTON ACADEMY - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

SUN, DEC 10 - CONCORDE 2 - BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM